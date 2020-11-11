Webbe Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Harassing a Woman for Two Years

Labour’s Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe denied harassment charges in court today as she stood accused of harassing of a woman between September 1 2018 and April 26 2020 in London. The charge sheet alleges numerous phone calls and that the MP “made threats on at least two occasions.”

Webbe’s lawyers requested that the MP should not have to stand in the dock and that her address not be put on the public record. Responding with short shrift, High Court Judge Arbuthnot said “Everybody goes into the dock in this building… everyone who has been in front of me for the last few years has been in the dock. I don’t see why there should be an exceptional course in this case… Every defendant gives their address unless there’s an extraordinary reason.” Guido wonders if the Leicester MP and Islington Councillor does not want her constituents to know she still lives in London…

Webbe then confirmed her name, date of birth, and her address in the Barbican, London. She denies the charge. The trial will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 16th…