  • The COVID CURE – a victory for the private sector?
  • The COVID RECOVERY – what’s the prescription for reviving the post pandemic economy?
  • FOUR SALE? –   Will Channel 4 be privatised?  Does public service broadcasting have a future in the digital world?

Join host MARK LITTLEWOOD for a free-wheeling debate with award–winning author and columnist LIONEL SHRIVER; The Times’ Science Editor TOM WHIPPLE; the SNP’s ANGUS MACNEIL MP; Deputy editor of Spiked online TOM SLATER; writer and Conservative commentator ALEX DEANE; Head of PR and Deputy Leader Writer at The Sun, OLIVIA UTLEY; the author of a new report on economic freedom, Professor CHRISTIAN BJORNSKOV; and the scourge of the nanny state, the IEA’s CHRISTOPHER SNOWDON.

