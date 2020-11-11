Tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD…
Join host MARK LITTLEWOOD for a free-wheeling debate with award–winning author and columnist LIONEL SHRIVER; The Times’ Science Editor TOM WHIPPLE; the SNP’s ANGUS MACNEIL MP; Deputy editor of Spiked online TOM SLATER; writer and Conservative commentator ALEX DEANE; Head of PR and Deputy Leader Writer at The Sun, OLIVIA UTLEY; the author of a new report on economic freedom, Professor CHRISTIAN BJORNSKOV; and the scourge of the nanny state, the IEA’s CHRISTOPHER SNOWDON.
Join us to debate the issues that matter LIVE – TONIGHT at 6PM – Live Chat on YouTube