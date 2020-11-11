Exclusive: Tory MP Takes Away Extinction Rebellion Wreath

Guido can this evening reveal that the political wreath Extinction Rebellion desecrated the Cenotaph with today has been taken from the foot of the monument by incensed Tory MP. While it was up the XR wreath, lined with white poppies, said “CLIMATE CHANGE ACT NOW MEANS WAR”. Police initially moved it to a less prominent position this afternoon – a move that was not good enough for one Tory MP who this evening snatched it away altogether. The MP now has the wreath in a bin bag pictured above. The anonymous MP is receiving plaudits from colleagues this evening…