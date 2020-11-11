Corbyn’s Legal Fund Can’t be Used to Sue Labour Party

Following Corbyn’s expulsion from Labour, the gofundme campaign “Jeremy’s Legal Fund” set up to support him in any potential libel battle against Panorama’s John Ware saw a new influx of donations. The latest entry in Corbyn’s register of interests says he’s:

“… likely to benefit from a legal fund managed by JBC Defence Ltd which was set up on 16 October 2020 to help meet any legal costs which I or my supporters incur in relation to allegations of defamation.”

The absolute boy’s anti-Starmer fans will be disappointed to learn, however, that this isn’t a sign Corbyn’s about to drag the Labour Party through the courts. An update from the fund’s founder Carole Morgan explains the rules of gofundme make clear the massive £367,208 can only be used towards the original intended purpose of a libel battle with John Ware:

When I set up Jeremy’s Legal Fund back in July, it was to help Jeremy to fight legal cases brought against him for defamation. The Fund took off beyond my wildest imaginings and that is how JBC Defence Ltd. came about. I understand that recent donations have in all likelihood, been made specifically because of Jeremy’s suspension. There are legal restrictions that we cannot put aside however. The first being that Jeremy’s Legal Fund was set up to help defray legal costs for defamation cases, and that is locked within our Articles of Association. Many of you have also asked that we act without delay to commit the Funds resources for Jeremy’s support following his suspension. We legally cannot do this as the fundraiser was not set up for this purpose.

Despite donations rolling in after Corbyn was suspended from the party, the legal fund can’t be used for that battle as it would be ultra vires. Corbyn’s doh!-nors have been informed they are entitled to a refund, though clearly few have taken up the offer. The legal fund pot remains £31,000 higher than it was after his expulsion…