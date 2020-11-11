BREAKING: Lee Cain Resigns, Read Statement in Full Here

After a day of turmoil, Lee Cain has resigned as head of comms in No. 10 and is to be replaced by Boris’s current head of press James Slack.

A statement from Lee Cain:

‘After careful consideration I have this evening resigned as No10 director of Communications and will leave the post at the end of the year.

It has been a privilege to work as an adviser for Mr Johnson for the last three years – being part of a team that helped him win the Tory leadership contest, secure the largest Conservative majority for three decades – and it was an honour to be asked to serve as the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff.

‘I would like to thank all the team at No10 – including the many unsung and incredibly talented civil servants – for their hard work and support during the last 18 months.

‘And most of all I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his loyalty and leadership. I have no doubt that under his Premiership the country will deliver on the promises made in the 2019 election campaign and build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.’