Miliband’s Slogan-Stealing Slip Up

Labour today launched their new green campaign, calling on the government to “Build it in Britain”, and support the creation of 400,000 jobs through a “green recovery from the Covid crisis.” Thankfully the policy announcement was in a safe pair of hands as Shadow BEIS Secretary Ed Miliband was sent out to promote it. Embarrassingly, however, rather than pushing the party’s new “Build it in Britain” slogan, he accidentally parroted Boris’s “Build Back Better” tagline. Once again, socialist Miliband fails to respect private property…

While Ed is more than used to these cock-ups, he’ll be less pleased with the news that hard left Long-Bailey-aligned group, “Labour for a Green New Deal” has said the plan “retreats on key promises”; turning their nose up at the meagre £30 billion proposal and calling for more than double that to create an additional 250,000 jobs. Have the Corbynites turned on Red Ed?