After threatening the health of thousands from SW1 to Rutherglen, Margaret Ferrier is set to return to her MP duties this week, according to the order paper. Defying calls from the SNP and almost everyone else to resign over her unlawful Covid-positive journey to London and back. Ferrier is poised to ask Michael Gove how he will ensure “the adequacy of fuel and electricity supplies in the event of” no deal with the EU. Some avid travellers might be understandably worried about fuel supplies…