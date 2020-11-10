Boris Speaks to Biden

Boris received the honour of President-Elect Biden’s first phone call to a European leader this afternoon, and – while the precise order of calls is not known – second-only publicly confirmed call to Justin Trudeau yesterday. A read-out of the call says Boris “warmly congratulated Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States”. They nattered for 20-25 minutes…
Awkwardly, the news that Boris and Biden have spoken broke shortly after Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin embarrassingly deleted a tweet claiming to have spoken to the US President-Elect before having done done so. It seems Downing Street is not the only one making Twitter-based congratulation errors in recent days…