UK Has Ordered 10 Million Pfizer Vaccines for Use By Year End

The United Kingdom has an agreement to buy 30 million doses of Pfizer vaccine – including 10 million due by the end of the year. 10 million doses is enough to vaccinate 5 million people, as they require two jabs three weeks apart. Although the vaccine has not yet been approved by regulators, Pfizer expects it will be soon.

The vaccine, which has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries, has seen no safety concerns raised in its trials. The Prime Minister is holding a press conference at 5pm this evening, likely addressing the vaccine news…

The preliminary order of vaccine distribution in the UK was published by the Health Department in September: