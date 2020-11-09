Starmer Backs Ending Curfew

Despite Sadiq coming out in opposition to the clearly counterproductive 10 pm curfew policy, it took the owner of one of Guido’s favourite restaurant haunts – Boisdale – to eke out Starmer’s position on the hospitality-destroying early end time. Sir Keir told Nick Ferrari this morning that he wants to see a review of the policy when the second lockdown ends, with an eye to replacing it with staggered end times so everyone doesn’t spill out into the streets – and off licences – at the same time.

“I can understand what the government was trying to achieve to be honest, but it didn’t work, and we saw people crowding out at 10 o’clock. There’s a smarter way of doing this and I think if you were to stagger that time differently so that people left at different times it would be far better”

If the government’s still keen on listening to the experts, they could do worse than to take Sir Keir’s advice on how to u-turn…