Following the breaking news that the UK could receive up to 10 million doses of Pfizer’s new 90%-effective vaccine by the end of this year, the UK Vaccine Taskforce’s Professor John Bell has added to the positive news, telling The World at One “with some confidence” life will return to normal by the spring, and we could in fact see the rollout of two Covid vaccines by the end of the year. Listen to his words in the video above. Can anyone remember a day with such optimistic news in 2020?