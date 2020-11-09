Labour Break Lockdown to Campaign for Sadiq

Kensington Labour have been sticklers in the past for enforcing social distancing – previously telling Labour councillor Ian Henderson to get away from the Tories after being pictured helping MP Felicity Buchan at a local food bank. The branch seems to have forgotten Covid rules however as Guido can reveal the group was out this weekend campaigning for Sadiq Khan’s re-election – in contravention of the national lockdown’s ban on non-essential travel – and clearly ignoring social distancing.



Before Labour claims the campaign session was unofficial, Guido points to the person front and centre taking the photo: Labour’s council group chief whip…