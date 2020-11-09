EU’s Push to Ban Private Messaging Encryption

Following the hacking of one of No. 10’s EU negotiation team’s phones in August, Guido posed the question who would have most to gain from illegally accessing the WhatsApp messages of a top member of the UK’s Brexit team. Coincidentally, it’s been reported today the EU Council of Ministers has an “almost complete” resolution on the table to ban end-to-end encryption on apps like WhatsApp, mandating access of “competent authorities in area of security & criminal justice.” Another day, another reason to breathe a sigh of relief over Brexit…