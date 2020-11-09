Barnier Co-Opts Frost’s Language as Deadline Looms

Michel Barnier is in London today as Free Trade Agreement talks approach their endgame. Guido is told that, while there is no official final deadline for the talks, they need to conclude soon (“in the next one or two weeks”) in order to enable the EU to translate the agreement into 24 languages and ratify it through 27 parliaments before the New Year. Ratification is significantly speedier on the UK side…

With such a short period of time left to run it has not gone unnoticed by the UK negotiation team how Barnier is already internalising the language of David Frost. He has been listening carefully. On Wednesday in a diplomatic note, Barnier told diplomats that his feeling is that London wants a deal but has yet to “internalise” the necessary compromises and concessions that are needed to reach one. This raised eyebrows as is an almost direct lifting of what David Frost was publicly saying about the EU side back in July:

“… until the EU has internalised and accepted that we will be an independent state with the right to determine our own laws and control our own fishing grounds, then it will be difficult to reach an agreement.”

Just internalise each other and get on with it.