Two Weeks into Lockdown, Wales Has Highest Case Rate in UK

The latest weekly case figures have been published today, and show that despite entering a national lockdown two weeks ago, Wales continues to have the most cases in the UK. The Labour Party policy to harshly lock the country down will be lifted at the end of the weekend, and yet Wales will leave lockdown with more cases than England has entering it. So those taped off books and bedding were for nothing…

Meanwhile, the regions of the UK with the lowest case rate are the East of England and South East. The South West, London, and Scotland are all on par…