Sir Keir’s Electioneering is Child’s Play

At today’s “‘iGlobal’ DiwaliFest2020″ event, British politics’ great and good have been lined up to speak, including Boris giving the “special inaugural address” and Priti Patel. Even Ed Davey’s been given speaking slot, with a “special Diwali address”, Sir Keir? Assigned to a “Special Children’s Q&A”. The event title phrasing makes it sound like a meeting of the PLP…

Even with Corbyn at the helm, there was no suggestion Labour lost the Hindu vote in 2019; with a poll in November setting the party on course for an 18% lead with the community. Instead of setting out Labour’s election offerings, Sir Keir will instead answer questions such as “Why is he vegetarian? What was his dream career when he was growing up? And what would he say to Prime Minister Modi?”