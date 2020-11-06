Polling Shows Tories Stalling North and South of the Border

The second poll in a week has given Labour a five-point lead over the Tories, this time YouGov putting Labour on 40% versus the government’s 35%. A crude seat predictor might peg this at a circa 100 seat loss for the Conservatives…

Up in Scotland things don’t look great for the Tories either. The second-place position the Tories have held over Labour since the Ruth Davidson era may have finally come to an end as Douglas Ross slips into third place on 17% in the regional list vote to Labour’s 19% and the SNP’s 43%. On the constituency vote, the Tories are just holding a one-point lead over Labour on 19%, miles behind the SNP’s 54%.

Guido thought readers might appreciate some national polling to tide them over while we wait for our cousins across the pond to get a move on…