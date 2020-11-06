Owen Jones Introduces Class-Based Cash For Access System

The big announcement from Owen Jones this afternoon, is that he is introducing a “cash for access” system for his exclusive content. Access for the few, not the many comes surpsingly easy to socialists. But why the new system? Owen explains in his launch video that the Guardian has cut his YouTube channel...

“On my old YouTube channel we had hundreds of thousands of shares and millions of views but unfortunately The Guardian cut it. But it’s going to come back, bigger and better and independent and global in reach.”

Owen is becoming an independent YouTuber…

The former princeling of the Labour Left is feeling put out by the even more hardline communists who have risen to notoriety in recent years. After his 2017 betrayals of Jeremy Corbyn, his star among the left dimmed in favour of the crowd around the Novara Media website. Disliked by the Corbyn ultra-loyalists and Labour right alike, Owen has taken to attacking his Guardian colleagues who hold different views with online pile ons. Guido has heard rumours that his Guardian contract is at risk of not being renewed…