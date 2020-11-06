Manchester Students Revolt Against ‘Fenced In’ Lockdown

Mass gatherings of Manchester students were held last night to protest new security fences being erected by the university as a “lockdown security measure“, limiting entry and exit points to the Fallowfield campus to the south of the city. Despite the University saying it would take down the fences in the morning following backlash, students went ahead with the protest and tore them down overnight instead.

Universities have been among the largest hotspots of corona case surges, with many students continuing to gather, hold parties, and mingle. Perhaps they aren’t so authoritarian after all…

NEW: Manchester University students have taken down the fencing around Fallowfield campus pic.twitter.com/tQFzDwKFQg — The Mancunion (@themancunion) November 5, 2020

Nigel Farage may have found a new unlikely base of support for Reform UK…