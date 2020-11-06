Macron’s Call for “Deep Overhaul of Schengen” and EU Borders

In the wake of multiple terror attacks from foreign-born jihadis, Macron has finally broken away from the EU establishment and called for a “deep overhaul” of Schengen, in addition to calling on his fellow European leaders to set up a “real police force” to be deployed at the borders. It only took 276 dead from attacks in France in the last half-a-decade…

Appearing alongside his Europe and Interior Ministers yesterday, the President committed France to double the number of guards at its national borders from 2,400 to 4,800 due to the rampant terror threat, promising to “reinforce our controls for reasons of national security.” Perhaps the statement most likely to wind up his centrist supporters was on immigration itself:

“We see very clearly that terrorist actions can actually be led by some people who use migratory flows to threaten our territory”

Guido would advise Macron not to expect support for reform from his friends at the top of the EU – though there’s one person Macron’s almost won over: Nigel Farage…