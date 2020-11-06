Cadwalladr Issues First Apology to Banks

This apology is not in anyway a resolution of the main defamation case against Carole. She still has to produce evidence of Banks’ supposed Russian involvement, which is a separate matter. Guido’s understanding is that the judge in that case will be able to take cognisance of this apology…
mdi-tag-outline M'learned Friends
mdi-account-multiple-outline Arron Banks Carole Cadwalladr
mdi-timer November 6 2020 @ 09:35 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments