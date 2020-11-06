Cadwalladr Issues First Apology to Banks

On 22 Oct 2020, I tweeted that Arron had been found to have broken the law. I accept he has not. I regret making this false statement, which I have deleted. I undertake not to repeat it. I apologise to Arron for the upset and distress caused — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 6, 2020

This apology is not in anyway a resolution of the main defamation case against Carole. She still has to produce evidence of Banks’ supposed Russian involvement, which is a separate matter. Guido’s understanding is that the judge in that case will be able to take cognisance of this apology…