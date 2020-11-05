Trump’s “Spiritual Adviser” Leads Prayer for His Victory

With the US election result remaining in stasis overnight, Paula White – the preacher who chairs the evangelical advisory board in Trump’s administration – resorted to giving an… impassioned sermon last night to wish her boss re-election. If any readers have music editing skills, a beat set to the speech could prove popular if nightclubs ever re-open…

In the meantime the primary Trump campaign tactic remains filing law suits to stop the counting, having now called for such a move in three states.