Covid Infection Rates Fell in More than Half of London’s Boroughs Week to 30 October

Only nine hours into Boris’s second lockdown and already Covid cases are falling in 19 of London’s 32 boroughs. Either the latest lockdown is proving much more effective than anyone expected, or – as Boris himself professed – the tiered lockdown system was working in the first place…

The figures in the week to October 30th – the days leading up to the imposition of the latest lockdown – show massive infection rate drops in:

Kingston: -28.3%

Kensington & Chelsea: -21.4%

Camden: -18.1%

Hackney: -16.8%

City of London: -16.8%

Ealing: -6.4%

Southwark: -15.7%

Responding to the figures, Sadiq said the city is “seeing initial signs that the increase in infections across the capital has started to slow down”. The big falls came in the 10 days after Sadiq called for a scrapping of the 10 pm curfew that he initially called for – it now looks like a prescient call…

Read all the falls in full below: