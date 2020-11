Before going on air, Andrew Neil sadly reminded the world that his thoughts on the US election would be his last formal appearance on the BBC after previously announcing his departure for GB News. It was a not-unexpectedly unemotional affair, with Neil – after a fiery spat with the SNP’s Alyn Smith over poor children’s life chances in Scotland – merely parting with the quip he’s “enjoying his new freedom as well to say what I think.” So are we, Andrew…