Some Non-Essential Items to be Cordoned Off During Lockdown

England’s lockdown is to partially follow the barmy Welsh rule of cordoning off non-essential items, fast moving consumer goods industry publication The Grocer reports. Unlike in Wales, the Government’s plans are reportedly to cordon non-essential areas, rather than specific goods. Which is still bonkers, directing cash away from the high street and towards Jeff Bezos.

One source involved in the talks told The Grocer:

“The government have said that they are not going to force retailers to shut down all non-essential goods, like happened in Wales. However, those stores which have specific areas of so-called non-essential goods will have to cordon them off. They will not have to close off aisles where there is a mix.”

The Welsh Tories rightly harshly criticised the Labour administration in Cardiff for cordoning off ‘non-essential’ items and the confusion that caused. Now the Westminster Tories look set to repeat some of the same mistakes…