Punters Calling it For Biden

Just after midnight as the early results came in far stronger for Trump than the pollsters had predicted, the betting markets flipped odds, making Trump the strong favourite to win. Donald’s red line showed him peaking in the early hours of the morning and he remained favourite until late morning London time, when Biden’s blue line started to climb as he began to claw some of the states which were competitive. As we go to pixel punters give Biden an 80% plus probability of being the next President of the United States…