LIVE AT 6PM

In tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD… 

  • The Cost of Covid  Is the cure becoming more deadly than the disease?
  • America Decides – or does it?  The count’s continuing, but which candidate would be best for a US/UK trade deal – Biden or Trump?
  • Re-formed  We examine the Brexit Party’s plans to rebrand itself as the anti-lockdown party

Host Mark Littlewood will be joined by the chairman of Reform UK Richard Tice; Spiked’s Brendan O’Neill; John Longworth, co-founder of Leave Means Leave and chairman of the Independent Business Network; Financial writer (and comedian) Dominic Frisby; Forecaster and researcher Jonathon Kitson, plus the IEA’s Annabel Denham.

From the States we’ll welcome John Tillman of the Illinois Policy Institute and Michael Carnuccio, founder of the Oklahoma City-based JTK group.

Join us LIVE for the issues that matter – TONIGHT at 6PM – WATCH HERE or on YouTube.
mdi-tag-outline IEA MessageSpace Sponsored
mdi-timer November 4 2020 @ 17:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments