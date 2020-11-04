In Full: The MPs Who Voted Against Lockdown

November’s time limited English lockdown has passed the Commons by a massive 516 to 37 votes (plus two tellers). No surprises there. Thankfully, the regulations automatically expire after 28 days. Guido brings you the names of every MP (all Tory, suspended Tory, or DUP) who voted against them…

  1. Steve Baker (Teller)
  2. Philip Hollobone (Teller)
  3. Adam Afriyie
  4. Peter Bone
  5. Graham Brady
  6. Steve Brine
  7. Christopher Chope
  8. Philip Davies
  9. Jonathan Djanogly
  10. Jackie Doyle-Price
  11. Richard Drax
  12. Iain Duncan Smith
  13. Marcus Fysh
  14. Chris Green
  15. James Grundy
  16. Mark Harper
  17. Gordon Henderson
  18. David Jones
  19. Tim Loughton
  20. Craig Mackinlay
  21. Stephen McPartland
  22. Esther McVey
  23. Huw Merriman
  24. Anne Marie Morris
  25. Mike Penning
  26. John Redwood
  27. Andrew Rosindell
  28. Henry Smith
  29. Desmond Swayne
  30. Robert Syms
  31. Derek Thomas
  32. Charles Walker
  33. Craig Whittaker
  34. William Wragg
  35. Paul Girvan
  36. Carla Lockhart
  37. Ian Paisley Jr
  38. Sammy Wilson
  39. Julian Lewis

Valiant effort…

