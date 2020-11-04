In Full: The MPs Who Voted Against Lockdown

November’s time limited English lockdown has passed the Commons by a massive 516 to 37 votes (plus two tellers). No surprises there. Thankfully, the regulations automatically expire after 28 days. Guido brings you the names of every MP (all Tory, suspended Tory, or DUP) who voted against them…

Steve Baker (Teller) Philip Hollobone (Teller) Adam Afriyie Peter Bone Graham Brady Steve Brine Christopher Chope Philip Davies Jonathan Djanogly Jackie Doyle-Price Richard Drax Iain Duncan Smith Marcus Fysh Chris Green James Grundy Mark Harper Gordon Henderson David Jones Tim Loughton Craig Mackinlay Stephen McPartland Esther McVey Huw Merriman Anne Marie Morris Mike Penning John Redwood Andrew Rosindell Henry Smith Desmond Swayne Robert Syms Derek Thomas Charles Walker Craig Whittaker William Wragg Paul Girvan Carla Lockhart Ian Paisley Jr Sammy Wilson Julian Lewis

Valiant effort…