USA Election Live Blog
Welcome to Guido’s US Presidential election live blog:
Current Electoral College numbers:
BIDEN: 238 (49.8%) TRUMP: 213 (48.6%)
00:00 GMT
- Biden wins Vermont (3)
- Trump wins Kentucky (8)
- Trump wins Indiana (6)
- Biden wins Virginia (13)
- Kanye West has picked up 712 votes in Kentucky so far
- The rapper has confirmed he voted for himself in Wisconsin after missing getting his name on the ballot by 14 second
- Biden: New Hampshire leaning
- Biden: Georgia leaning
Trump over-performing in Miami, Florida…
00:30
- Too close to call:
- Trump: West Virginia
00:48
- New York Times now projects a greater than 95% chance of President Trump winning Florida.
01:00
- Biden: Maryland
- Biden: District of Columbia
- Biden: New Jersey
- Biden: Massachusetts
- Biden: Delaware
- Trump: Oklahoma
01:26
- New York Times gives Trump a 56% chance of winning North Carolina
01:30
01:39
02:00
- Trump: Kansas
- Trump: Louisiana
- Trump: Nebraska
- Trump: Wyoming
- Trump: North Dakota
- Trump: South Dakota
- Trump: South Carolina
- Biden:Colorado
- Biden: New York
- Biden: New Mexico
- Undeclared: Arizona
- Undeclared: Texas
- Undeclared: Wisconsin
- Undeclared: Michigan
- Undeclared: Minnesota
02:30
02:34
- Trump pulling ahead in Florida, with 300,000 more votes than Biden
03:09
- Top US pollster Frank Luntz says the GOP is likely to keep the Senate majority
- Vegas odds have flipped and Biden is now the underdog in the betting market. Vegas now gives Trump 2:1 odds of winning
03:38
- Trump: Utah
- Trump: Minnesota
- Trump: Missouri
- Biden: New Hampshire
- Still too close to call: AZ, FL, PA, TX
03:54
Britain Elects sums the states up
04:00
- Biden: New Hampshire
- Biden: Oregon
- Biden: California
- Trump: Idaho
04:05
04:12
04:55
05:04
05:08
- Wisconsin says there’s no way they are announcing a winner tonight, Michigan needs until Friday, Pennsylvania isn’t coming out anytime soon, either
05:22
- Fox withdraw their call of Biden taking Arizona
05:25
05:33
- Trump: Montana
- Trump: Iowa
06:14
- Polls have closed in Alaska; Americans are no longer voting. The election is over – and in many ways just beginning