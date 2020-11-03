USA Election Live Blog
Welcome to Guido’s US Presidential election live blog:
BIDEN: 129 TRUMP: 94
00:00 GMT
- Biden wins Vermont (3)
- Trump wins Kentucky (8)
- Trump wins Indiana (6)
- Biden wins Virginia (13)
- Kanye West has picked up 712 votes in Kentucky so far
- The rapper has confirmed he voted for himself in Wisconsin after missing getting his name on the ballot by 14 second
- Biden: New Hampshire leaning
- Biden: Georgia leaning
Trump over-performing in Miami, Florida…
00:30
- Too close to call: Ohio
- Trump: West Virginia
00:48
- New York Times now projects a greater than 95% chance of President Trump winning Florida.
01:00
- Biden: Maryland
- Biden: District of Columbia
- Biden: New Jersey
- Biden: Massachusetts
- Biden: Delaware
- Trump: Oklahoma
01:26
- New York Times gives Trump a 56% chance of winning North Carolina
01:30
01:39
02:00
- Trump: Kansas
- Trump: Louisiana
- Trump: Nebraska
- Trump: Wyoming
- Trump: North Dakota
- Trump: South Dakota
- Trump: South Carolina
- Biden:Colorado
- Biden: New York
- Biden: New Mexico
- Undeclared: Arizona
- Undeclared: Texas
- Undeclared: Wisconsin
- Undeclared: Michigan
- Undeclared: Minnesota
02:30