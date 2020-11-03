USA Election Live Blog

Welcome to Guido’s US Presidential election live blog:

BIDEN: 129 TRUMP: 94

00:00 GMT

Biden wins Vermont (3)

wins Vermont Trump wins Kentucky (8)

wins Kentucky Trump wins Indiana (6)

wins Indiana Biden wins Virginia (13)

wins Virginia Kanye West has picked up 712 votes in Kentucky so far The rapper has confirmed he voted for himself in Wisconsin after missing getting his name on the ballot by 14 second

votes in Kentucky so far Biden: New Hampshire leaning

Biden: Georgia leaning

Trump over-performing in Miami, Florida…

00:30

Too close to call: Ohio

Trump: West Virginia

00:48

New York Times now projects a greater than 95% chance of President Trump winning Florida.

01:00

Biden: Maryland

Maryland Biden: District of Columbia

District of Columbia Biden: New Jersey

New Jersey Biden: Massachusetts

Massachusetts Biden: Delaware

Delaware Trump: Oklahoma

01:26

New York Times gives Trump a 56% chance of winning North Carolina

01:30

Trump: Tennessee

01:39

Biden: New Hampshire

02:00

Trump: Kansas

Kansas Trump: Louisiana

Louisiana Trump: Nebraska

Nebraska Trump: Wyoming

Wyoming Trump: North Dakota

North Dakota Trump: South Dakota

South Dakota Trump: South Carolina

South Carolina Biden: Colorado

Colorado Biden: New York

New York Biden: New Mexico

New Mexico Undeclared: Arizona

Undeclared: Texas

Undeclared: Wisconsin

Undeclared: Michigan

Undeclared: Minnesota

02:30