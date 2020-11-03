USA Election Live Blog

Welcome to Guido’s US Presidential election live blog:

BIDEN: 91           TRUMP: 73

00:00 GMT

  • Biden wins Vermont (3)
  • Trump wins Kentucky (8)
  • Trump wins Indiana (6)
  • Biden wins Virginia (13)
  • Kanye West has picked up 712 votes in Kentucky so far
    • The rapper has confirmed he voted for himself in Wisconsin after missing getting his name on the ballot by 14 second
  • Biden: New Hampshire leaning
  • Biden: Georgia leaning

Trump over-performing in Miami, Florida…

00:30

  • Too close to call: Ohio
  • Trump: West Virginia

00:48

  • New York Times now projects a greater than 95% chance of President Trump winning Florida.

01:00

  • Biden: Maryland
  • Biden: District of Columbia
  • Biden: New Jersey
  • Biden: Massachusetts
  • Biden: Delaware
  • Trump: Oklahoma

01:26

  • New York Times gives Trump a 56% chance of winning North Carolina 

01:30

  • Trump: Tennessee

01:39

  • Biden: New Hampshire
