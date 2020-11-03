Trump Dances His Way To the Finish Line

This evening the 2020 US Presidential election finally ends. The incumbent has had a knack for producing viral social media content throughout his presidency, and this final voting day is no different. In a video that has already gained half a million Twitter likes and 14,000,000 views, the incumbent President dances to YMCA, encouraging Americans to “VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!” Theresa May eat your heart out…
mdi-tag-outline Presidential Election 2020 US Election
mdi-account-multiple-outline Donald Trump
