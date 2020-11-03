SNP MP One-Ups Starmer in New Bike Crash

Last week the world learned of Keir Starmer crashing into a cyclist in North London, resulting in an ambulance arriving and a trip to the police station. Less than a week later, on Friday evening, SNP MP Angus MacNeil one-upped this event by getting into a collision with a 17-year-old on a motorbike outside a school in the Outer Hebrides resulting in the kid suffering a broken leg. The Scottish Sun reports he spoke to police on the scene but was not asked to visit a station and no criminal charges were filed. What is it with SNP MPs’ inability to travel safely?