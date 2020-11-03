Confirmed: Khan to Move Out of Glass Gonad

Sadiq Khan has this morning confirmed, as anticipated, that the GLA will move out of City Hall by Tower Bridge. The new home for the London Assembly will be 40 minutes east to The Crystal at the Royal Docks in Newham.

The move was touted back in June, as the current site costs £11.1 million a year in rent. It was built under Ken Livingstone and Tony Blair in 2002, and the GLA currently rents it from a Kuwaiti investment group. The Crystal on the other hand is actually owned by the GLA, and presumably the heating works…

The savings are raising eyebrows considering Sadiq ballooned his own staffing budget by £30 million in the last five years. Moving the whole assembly to London’s East End will not go down so well with West London Tories…