Loony Leftie Lecturers Lining Up Against Kemi Badenoch

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch sent Twitter’s wokesters and academia’s race baiters into meltdown a fortnight ago when her savaging of “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) went viral, with 2.4 million views. Guido’s since picked up on an open letter doing the rounds in nutty left-wing academic circles, who – unable to take on the substance of what Badenoch argues – have chosen instead to misrepresent her words. Aside from their attacks on the substance of Kemi’s words – incorrectly claiming she wants “the banning of certain ideas or schools of thought” and that she misunderstands history and CRT – the mostly former-polytechnic-based academics now claim CRT has “scientific principles” behind their ideology. Eugenicists, phrenologists and Marxists have argued the same for decades..
Looking into the list of mainly non-black academics telling Kemi Badenoch to ‘educate herself’, many have a track record of peddling conspiracy theories, hard-left drivel and even racist tropes against ethnic minorities they disagree with. Guido brings you some of the eye-catching highlights:
Dr Goldie Osuri – Associate Professor, University of Warwick
Dr Sadhvi Dar – Senior Lecturer in CSR and Business Ethics, Queen Mary’s
Dr Hannah Robbins – Director of Black Studies, University of Nottingham
Dr Jou Yin Teoh – Lecturer and Racial and Cultural Equity, Brunel University London
Lubaaba Al-Azami – PhD Candidate English Literature, University of Liverpool
Dr Hadiza Kere Abdulrahman – Lecturer in Inclusive Education, Bishop Grosseteste University
Professor Bobby Banerjee – Associate Dean of Research & Enterprise, The Business School, University of London
Dr Tanzil Chowdhury – Lecturer in Public Law, Queen Mary, University of London
Dr Triona Fitton – School of Social Policy Lecturer, University of Kent
Dr Gurnam Singh – Honorary Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Warwick
Annabel Crowley – University of the Arts London
Zey Suka-Bill – University College London
Dr David Wearing – International Relations, University of Southampton
Looks like Kemi’s on pretty sound ideological ground…