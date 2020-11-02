Reform Party Has Been in the Works for a Year

The announcement that Nigel Farage will found his third party in three years has come of little surprise. Rumours of a Farage led Reform Party have been openly discussed since last year, including publicly by the Brexit Party leader himself in the final days of the General Election campaign. Farage registered the Reform Party name in 2019…

Following the election, however, by late January Reform Party plans were put on ice. Nigel is a man in need of a cause, and abolishing the House of Lords was simply not sexy enough to justify a launch. Now with around 20% of the country opposing lockdown there is a base to build something new. And it’s clear which voters are being targeted by Nigel’s joint article officially announcing the party in the Telegraph this morning…

Not only will this worry Tory MPs and councillors ahead of the bumper regional, mayoral, and local elections in just six month’s time – this new party will most likely have shot the fox of the yet-to-get-going and similarly named Reclaim Party.

Incidentally, Nigel has been spending a lot of time in the US recently with a former candidate of another populist Reform Party – Donald Trump in 2000. The US Reform Party sank as a movement in the early 2000s, not being able to replicate its relative success under the leadership of eccentric Texas billionaire Ross Perot. Nigel will be hoping his UK variety has more success…