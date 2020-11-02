Sunak Admits “Many More Will” Lose Their Jobs in Second Lockdown

Despite rumours on Saturday night that Rishi threatened to quit over the second lockdown, Sunak now seems more than resigned to the plan. Far from the abounding energy of a few months ago, he now seems much more accepting of mass redundancies, even with the extension of furlough; telling Today listeners:

“Sadly many more will [lose their jobs], and that’s going to happen as a result of the restrictions we’re putting in place”

A bleak start to the government’s day as they face an uphill battle selling the lockdown u-turn to Tory MPs ahead of the Commons vote…
