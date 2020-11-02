Adam Boulton/Richard Tice Bust-Up Over Brexit Party Accounts Conspiracy

Sparks flew on Sky News when Adam Boulton chose to waste his interview with Richard Tice spending a massive chunk of time trying to push an easily-debunked conspiracy theory about the Brexit Party’s accounts. As Richard Tice repeatedly pointed out, the Brexit Party, like all political parties, submitted their returns to the Electoral Commission which detail the party’s funding and spending in full. For Adam’s reference, the accounts are available in full here

Raising eyebrows even further, Boulton used the interview to cite North Korea and China as examples of successful national lockdowns.


GB News can’t come soon enough…

Hat-tip @StevenEdginton
mdi-account-multiple-outline Adam Boulton Richard Tice
mdi-timer November 2 2020 @ 17:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View 