Gove: I Did Not Leak Lockdown Plans

There were only four politicians in the meeting in which the national lockdown strategy was decided. A leak inquiry is now underway, though the Mail on Sunday is already pinning the blame on Hancock:

“A senior Government source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘There were four people in that meeting, plus trusted officials who never, ever betray confidences. You have to ask who would benefit from getting it all out there before the boss has the chance to row back.’ Mr Hancock is one of the leading lockdown ‘doves’, having consistently argued for the protection of the NHS to be given pri-ority over the economy.

However, other sources pointed the finger at Mr Gove – the other ‘dove’ in the quad – and suggested that Mr Hancock was being made the ‘fall guy’ for the leak That claim was flatly denied by Mr Gove’s spokesman.. One source said: ‘Our rat, whoever it is, seems to be very chatty at the moment’.”