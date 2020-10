A new poll by Ipsos MORI conducted during the school meals row has seen a shockingly large swing in Labour’s favour; from a 3% Tory lead in September to a 5% Labour lead today, a four-point swing in Labour’s favour. It’s worth remembering Ipsos MORI were provably the most accurate pollster over the last three years-worth of national elections. Given the polling was also conducted before Starmer kicked Corbyn out, this will have the Tories rattled…