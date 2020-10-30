UK Will Hit End of Month 500,000-a-Day Testing Target

Despite stories of shortages when demand leaped up in September, one genuinely impressive element of the UK’s response to the pandemic is the testing system – even if its tracing counterpart leaves a lot to be desired. The UK, already conducting more tests than any other country in Europe, yesterday reached capacity for 480,961 tests to be carried out a day, up from 467,512 the day before. With two more days to go it is now a near certainty that capacity will reach 500,000-a-day by Saturday. Congratulations, though don’t stop there. Demand is soaring too…