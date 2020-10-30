Starmer Personally Pushed for Political Interference in Antisemitism Cases

One of the most eye-opening and condemned revelations from the EHRC report into Labour yesterday was that the Leader of the Opposition’s Office interfered in the antisemitism complaints process 23 times. As part of Sir Keir’s grovelling response to the report, he pledged to set up a new, independent complaints process to end any future political interference.

It was a strong line, though Guido is confused by something Starmer let slip during his morning media round when asked how he challenged Corbyn on antisemitism while as a member of the shadow cabinet:

“Well, our main argument was that the Shadow Cabinet should have more oversight of what was going on…we pushed for that oversight by the Shadow Cabinet.”

Sir Keir, therefore, admits he personally wanted political interference in Labour’s antisemitism cases – far from his newfound dedication to no meddling. Would this not have been troublesome for the EHRC?