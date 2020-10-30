Starmer: I Was Disappointed in Corbyn’s Response to the EHRC Report

On his fire-quelling morning media round, Keir Starmer has stuck to his line that he had no part in the decision to sack Corbyn of the whip yesterday, though confessed he was “disappointed in Jeremy’s response” to the report, which sought to downplay the true level of antisemitism seen in Labour over the last five years. Sir Keir refused to comment further on the suspension, though in general said anyone who claims Labour antisemitism is exaggerated is part of the problem…

Labour’s action against Corbyn was backed by an astonishing majority of the public in a snap YouGov poll last night, with only 13% of Britons saying it was the wrong decision, including only 26% of Corbyn’s own 2019 Labour voters. 58% believe it was the right decision, including 80% of Tory voters. Despite what those who live on Twitter may believe, Corbyn’s leadership of Labour now has only a +1% approval with Labour voters, versus Starmer’s +45%