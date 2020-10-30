London Tier 3 Lockdown Rumour Mill in Overdrive

Following the news yesterday that London now has the highest r-rate in the country, stories are circulating from The Mirror and Independent that London is heading for tier 3 lockdown “in two weeks” according to City Hall sources. Based on multiple SW1-ers Guido’s talked to, there’s no sense London’s lockdown is this far away, with one well-placed source being “75% certain” from Cabinet rumblings that the announcement may come as soon as Tuesday, with the implementation from Thursday next week. One thing’s for sure: as with the upgrade to tier 2, London MPs are yet to hear anything. Last orders…