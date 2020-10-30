EU Suing UK for Implementing Too High Quality Standards

The EU has, ironically, begun the process of suing the UK for having “unjustifiably stricter” rules on importing certain plant pests, begging the UK that “while the EU has proportionate measures in place to protect plants from those plant pests, the UK protective measures are unjustifiably stricter than the EU requirements.” Europhiles won’t be-leaf it…

The EU Commission had previously asked the government to “remove its measures by 20 June 2020″, however compliance was not forthcoming – such is the government’s belief in maintaining world-high standards. The EU has now sent Boris a letter of formal notice, giving the UK another two months to take the necessary measures to comply with the request. Pesky Brits, trying to impose their health and safety red tape on the EU…