Tom Whipple’s Vaccine Revelation

Just four days ago, The Times’ science editor attacked the Mail on Sunday’s story that NHS staff are set to get a Covid vaccine “in weeks”, claiming that “if anyone *actually* knew how well the trials were going then they would have broken blinding protocols. So either the story is not “dramatic evidence of covid breakthrough”, or it’s a major scandal”. Guido was surprised, therefore, to see The Times splashing with a scoop this morning from Tom claiming “Scientists hope for vaccine by Christmas”. Scandalous, Tom, no one *actually* knows how well the vaccine trials are going…