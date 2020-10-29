More Welsh FibDem Lockdown Lies

Guido readers loved yesterday’s investigation into the true whereabouts of Welsh LibDem leader Jane Dodds, who despite telling BBC viewers she was in Wales has, in fact, been living in her leafy terraced Richmond home. Surprisingly little pick up by the Welsh press…

Locals in Wales having to put up with Drakeford’s draconian lockdown and cack-handed ‘non-essential items’ ban in shops have privately vented their anger over the Welsh LibDem leader’s ‘one rule for you’ attitude, pointing out that – despite Jane having travelled to South London on 12th October – one day later she was calling for a travel ban from England to Wales.

Showing even more brass neck on the 19th, Dodds lamented Wales’ draconian lockdown, pining “I know it’s tough and I know we’re all getting tired of the situation… please follow the rules”

If Jane is truly tired with Wales’ lockdown she can always go for a nice refreshing walk in Richmond Park…