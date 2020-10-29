LIVE AT 6.30 PM

In tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD US Election Special… 

  • Who will win?  Will Donald trump the Democrats, or is Joe bidin’ his time?
  • The Real Deal?  How will the US election result affect the prospects of a US-UK trade deal?
  • America on Alert:  After a turbulent summer, will the election result prompt more violence on the streets of America?

Host Mark Littlewood will be joined by pollster Patrick Basham, founding Director of the Democracy Institute; Freddy Gray, the editor of Spectator USA; Terry Kibbe, CEO of the Washington-based Free the People; Oliver Wiseman, US editor of The Critic magazine;  The Spectator’s Economics Correspondent Kate Andrews and the Adam Smith Institute’s Morgan Schondelmeier, along with the IEA’s Alexander Hammond.

 Join us LIVE – TONIGHT at 6.30PM – WATCH HERE or on YouTube.
Alexander Hammond Freddy Gray Kate Andrews Mark Littlewood Morgan Schondelmeier Oliver Wiseman Patrick Basham Terry Kibbe
October 29 2020 @ 17:30
