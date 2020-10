Facing the news of national lockdown announcements in France and Germany yesterday, the UK Government is sticking steadfastly to its regional approach.¬†Appearing on the Today Programme this morning, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick was forthright in stressing the “great damage to people’s lives and livelihoods, and broader health and wellbeing”¬†that lockdowns cause.

For now, the Government is sticking to its anti-lockdown line…